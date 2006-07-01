Hello and welcome!This week has flew by without much time to do or think about anything but work. I'm glad to make it to the weekend. Thank God next Tuesday is the 4th and I a day off work. My writing time is hampered during the week to the point where if I don't get up early in the morning and ulitize that time I don't get much if any writing done. As far as ideas, I've comtemplated a few possibilities for TV shows and screenplays. There is only one which I've written a short rough draft, fleshing out the most out of the main characters as I can create.I've put trying to find a publisher for my short stories on hold. I'd like to go ahead and have them published, but it's just too time consuming for me right now. Being busy isn't always good. You miss out on other activities and projects that can be fulfilling. Searching for work as a writer is pretty much a full-time job. Even if you like to do it as a part-time gig or hobby it's a big committment.You can check out market lists on writers sites, viewing what publishers are looking for fiction (humor, sci-fi, general, suspense, mystery, etc.) and non-fiction works. Finding the right market takes research and time. Writers have their work cut out for them.The following are links to writers' market lists:Enjoy and have a good weekend!