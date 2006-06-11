Welcome!
Wow, I can't believe the weekend is almost over. I've had another hectic week with my work schedule and all. I'm getting too tired to work overtime, especially going on 4 straight weeks. Anyway, it was nice to have a break and make to the weekend. Due to lack of free time I've not be able to brush up on any of my writing projects besides keeping my blogs updated.
What I have been doing is checking my email regularly and been getting several notices about screenwriting contests and news in Hollywood. It seems like everyone has written a movie script these days and are anxiously trying to sell it. The ultimate goal for screenwriters is get their screenplay produced into a motion picture. Screenplay shorts have become popular too, not just in the U.S. The Britain film festival is actively seeking shorts for the summer. Comedies and dramas tend to garner the most interest there.
To learn more about screenwriting and what's in development in Hollywood you can get the latest insights at: www.creativescreenwriting.com
Here is another great source to get the scoop on film and entertainment:
www.hollywoodreporter.com
That's it for this week. I plan on having deeper analysis on writing next week. Until then...write those thoughts and ideas on paper when they hit you. You never know what they may lead to later.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home