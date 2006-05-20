Hey there,
Lately there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the release of The DaVinci Code by author Dan Brown. Everyone seems to be caught up with the religious background and revelations this story contains. The film, starring Tom Hanks is set to come out on DVD next week. I'm not big on mythical or religious flicks, but this one does sound intriguing. It appears to have a lot of suspense, so the book should be a good read as well.
The last book I've read was Roger Kahn's the Boys Of Summer, which is a candid recollection of the Brooklyn Dodgers from late 40s to 50s. It discusses the life and times of the Dodger players, including the chain of events before and after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier by becoming the first black player to enter the Major Leagues. This changed the formation of baseball forever. You don't necessarily have to be a baseball fan to enjoy this book. It deals with many circumstances outside the sport too.
I need to start finding time to read even with a hectic work schedule. Whenever I get the chance I'm going to sit down and delve into some plays. I particular enjoy comedies by playwrights like Neil Simon, Larry Shue, and Thorton Wilder. If I could only find such entertaining play scripts on websites to read, available free of charge for educational purposes. Writing a play is probably more of a challenge than writing a screenplay despite the similiarities. One day I'll get around to searching for some of the classic works of satire and farce. Until then I will have to make the most out of my limited free time.
