Well, I survived another week to make it to the weekend again. I've been too pressed on time to get much writing done. Running here and there to do errands simply took up too much free time. I don't know how long I will stay at my new job. I'm in the wrong career field because there is nothing fulfilling or excting about going to work each week (working in a factory or distribution center gets boring fast). If only I can find a real job opportunity. Whether the duties involve writing or not I don't care just so it peeks my interest.
There hasn't been anything remotely feasible in the market lists I've scan over in the past week. I'm started to wonder if there is any publications that will accept some of my short stories. It just seems like a lost cause. Running in circles never gets a person anywhere. I've been too busy to find any listings for writing contests, publications seeking short stories, or postings for writers wanted. If you are looking, however, for free articles on the craft of writing check out Article Stop some time. Writers can find plenty of advice as well as tricks of the trade.
