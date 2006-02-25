Finding markets For joke fillers
Scouring the Internet and database market lists for publications seeking joke fillers takes patience. The resources are available to find these markets. I have a massive collection of jokes in my portfolio, though have a tough time locating the right publication for them. The type of humor I write ranges from observational to satricial, covering all types of topics. Some may say my humor is sophmoric.
I've submitted groups of jokes to a couple publications, but had no luck being published. Editors have weird tastes when it comes to humor. If they don't get it or find it amusing they believe no one else will. That's how the literary marketplace seems to work. Locating a core audience for specific types of comedy is the key. I've been meaning to submit a joke and article idea to the National Lampoon .
Here are links to publications seeking fillers and writing websites with listings and information on humor writing:
http://www.absolutemarkets.com
http://www.fundsforwriters.com
http://www.satevepost.org
http://www.newyorker.com
The best part about joke fillers is they're quick to write and don't require a query letter during the submission process. The short pieces and one-liners build decent credits on a portfolio or resume too. I recommend writers who enjoy humor to tap into his market to earn extra cash.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home