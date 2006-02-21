Welcome!Any writer with a great desire to published knows editing consumes time, especially after finishing a rough draft. I've always disliked having to recheck punctuation, spelling, word usuage, sentence structure, etc. It gets to be a pain in the butt! However, it's essential part of writing which requires careful attention and patience. I tend to slack off on editing because the joy for me is creating a story with compelling elements. This wreaks trouble when trying to publish a literary piece. I've learned from such lackluster efforts and realized how important it is to rework a story with several revisions if necessary.Weeding out redundant words or phrases helps in the editing process. This way stories won't sound so dull. I've also learned to avoid using cliches too. They're considered to be a killer when submitting to an editor. Sticking to a writing routine or even joining a writing workshop will help with this problem. As a reference, writers can use books like the Chicago Manual of style or MLA WritingManual. The following link can be used as a resource for citing work and other facets of compositionIt's a reliable source to browse when writing a research paper. It can save you time and frustration. Hopefully I can get more writing content online when I post some stories or articles on gather.com and maybe other growing writing communities out there. Until then, have fun and enjoy honing your craft!