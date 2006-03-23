Hello and welcome to my writing page. I'm still ediitng my baseball novel, which will take longer than I expected. Keeping a daily writing regimen is very challenging. Working your schedule around it requires sacrifice, which means giving up free time for other interests or endeavors. Right now, it would be nice to have my book published, but realistically this won't happen until the summer if not later. There is just too much work left for me to do.
In between my current main project I've been further exploring the blogging world. I didn't realize there were such an abundance on the Web until I visited Blog Explosion. Blogging has really taken off. There are blogs for almost every imaginable subject from writing to rock climbing. Most of the web hosts provide a free service to create blogs.
Here are some websites which offer services for this ever growing, popular trend:
www.link2blogs.com
www.bloghub.com
www.blogsubmission.com
www.blogcrowd.com
I'm going to try to surf some members blogs on these sites. I could always use link partners or those who just like to share similar interests. Receiving feedback from others gives ideas or hints for improvement.
