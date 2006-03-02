Greetings to all!The past two weeks I've been working on an idea for a TV sitcom. Writing a script for television can be hit or miss as with a screenplay. I think there is more flexibility with a TV show script since you can create several different episodes for a starting point. That way you have choices to pick from in establishing a opening situation. All great stories or concepts need to hook an audiences.Some writers prefer creating stories for TV since it takes less time than than a movie script. Plus usually a chain of writers work together, which maximizes the effort. My favorite TV show growing up was Married With Children. The writers had so many humorous ideas for family situations that drew viewers' common interests. Everyone could relate to the situations. I've also enjoyed the variety shows too like Saturday Night Live, In Living Color, and Mad TV.To get started with an idea for a show it's smart to examine the following elements closely:1. plot- should have a purpose, drive the characters to take actions or strive towards a goal.2. characters- main characters need to have an ever lasting effect on audience, incite an emotion or interest, be memorable, and have an impact on the story.3. setting- Environment must be realistic or fit well with main characters.4. conflict- Something must happen to bring on a problem or issue. Otherwise the story is flat and becomes meaningless.5. resolution- An effort to solve a problem is necessary. Characters have desires to reach accomplishments so their active involvement in handling or fixing a situation keeps the story moving, maintaining an audiences' interest.The creative ideas for TV shows are endless. Not all are good at first, but with enough work and restructuring they can be profitable in the right market. Finding that market is the real challenge. I'll continue working on my ideas and try to make them evolve into valued material which maybe I can sell one day.