Becoming a published writer with a portfolio of credentials is a always a challenge. Struggling for years to find a bidder and place for manuscripts makes a career seem bleak. With a boost of confidence and a positive attitude things can change. That's why in the publishing world it's so important to market and promote yourself. Anyone who doesn't has a far less chance of being published.Through the help of mass media and ever advancing technology writers can get the word out about themselves and their work. You don't have to be the most outspoken person or great public speaker to reach writing success. Too many writers are discouraged because they don't like the spotlight. It's smart though to at least know someone in public relations within the industry to get your name out there. Getting involved in book signings, workshops, book fairs, and online writers forums or groups can help tremendously.Investing time is marketing is well worth the effort in order to gain much needed exposure. The committment will pay off in the long run. Seeing your name appear on the front of a book cover or any published work has to make a writer feel good inside. You also know that you've achieved a top goal which looked to be out of your reach.