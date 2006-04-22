The writing bug for short stories and scripts has departed from me momentarily. My concentration, more or less, is on my sports blogs. The web pages have took up most of my limited free time. Since starting a new job I've been able to stick to a writing schedule. This sucks! I'd like to read a few books too. The weekends are the only time for such a leisure activity. There are screenplays I'd like to read as well. I'm in the middle of finishing Death to Smoochy.I wish coming up with great ideas for stories was always easy. The conflict is carrying out everything (plot, characters, stakes, conflict, resolution) so that it well structured yet entertaining. Sometimes you have to ask yourself, does the beginning or middle sounds dry and boring? Does the whole story make you want sleepy? If that's the case you've got work to do so get cracking. To get help with formulated and carrying out stories it's smart to join writing workshops. Plenty are circulating online, usually traceable through other writing sites through resource links. Below are links to writing workshops.