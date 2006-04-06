Markets for publishing books
I'm still searching for a publisher for my baseball novel. I've had no luck so far. Research and time are valuable assets of any writer. That's why it's so important to scour the Internet for the latest book deals, market listings, and finding out about publishers' background. Corruption is always out there in business, but you can avoid falling into a scheme by discovering a small press or publisher's creditability. I've mentioned it in early posts that Writer Beware is an excellent source for knowing what companies are legit and those who are scammers.
There are tons of databases with listings for publishers seeking manuscripts. Again, it's smart to do your homework to find out about their practices and relations with authors. The following links provide listings for E-Publishers, Traditional House Publishers, and Publishers specializing in Print-on-Demand.
http://www.fictionaddiction.net/publishers.html
http://www.writergazette.com/linkspublishers.shtml
http://www.writerswrite.com/books/bookpubs/
If you're considering publishing a book or even a short story collection check these sites out. There are numerous resources with great links to other educational writing sites!
