Hello again. All of a sudden the idea of headlines for writing services and articles popped up in my mind. Catchy, attention grabbing headlines aren't always easy to produce. I've noticed several though that caught my attention. One such headline was about learning how to write erotica, which read, "So you want to become a porn reader, do you? The one keyword here that lures people in is porn. This isn't to say that everyone is interested in this subject yet they're at least curious. After reading this headline on another writing site I thought it was funny because I'd never seen such a outrageous tag line before.Humor can work well in a headline, but making blunders to describe a serious event or topic can instead sound inappropriate or silly. For example, an error in an headline could be like,"Man is saved by Lap Dance" instead of "Man is saved by Lap Dog." These mistakes are prominent and should be corrected in editing process. Making sure there are no spelling errors is important too.Every now and then you'll spot a funny headline in the newspaper that are mistakes. Writing a strong opening for any purpose whether it's for a service, event, book, or article will draw readers' attention if it hits the target audience. Copywriters seem to make a good living from writing headlines and short content for publications. I'd like to gain the experience in this area and one day offer my expertise to potential clients. Reading tons of headlines will only makes a writer's skills better.