A few weeks ago I found out about this business opportunity to make money by writing ad copy for Ebay. This sounded like a writing gig I'd be interested in doing. Well, it turns out the Ebay seller only paid $3 per auction. Plus your had to do extensive research on each item then write a 3-5 paragraph description which included everything from the exact title to various background information such as year created, logos, models in existence, and series no.Creating such web content for sales on auction sites do give writers exposure in another area and further experience. On the other hand, the endeavor should be worth your time and resources. The easy route in writing item descriptions is by looking at other listings for the same item. Then ad copy can be duplicated or altered enough to stand out from the rest of the pack. The idea is to convince potential customers to buy your product. It's all has to do with wording and how a great visual image is created in a reader's mind.It can be fun to experiment in different areas of writing and step out of the write-what-you-know zone. This will only lead to growth as a writer and maybe a decent paying gig in the future. Garnering recognition and credits is key; the more the better so expand your horizon to get the most of out writing skills. Best wishes to all writers out there. Readers, thanks for visiting this page and feel free to return each week for a new post.