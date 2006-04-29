Welcome!What a long, draining week! I'm glad to make to the weekend. Working full-time sure does put a damper on other activities and commitments. I don't have enough time any more to write during the week. Even if I came up with a great idea or series of ideas for stories I wouldn't be able to develop until later. My job is a killer...standing up way too long and doing meangingless work. What can I do, I've got to make money.I've been receiving updates lately about film festivals. These Hollywood types are determined about getting their message out about contests and film events. The problem for most writers is the entry fees. It's expensive just to register a script. This turns writers away and rightfully so. I know I don't have $50-$100 to hand out. The film festivals always list the big name agencies that will be in attendance, interested in new feature films and shorts.News and info. about various film festivals can found at the following links: