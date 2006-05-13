Welcome to all!Wow! This week has flew by without question. I've been so busy with obligations and business to enjoy any free time to myself. The work week was hectic again, but I'm adjusting. Anyway, there is a time to write for every creative mind and the weekend is my time, for the most part. I try to sneak in some blurbs and comments on pages towards the middle of the week.My information to share today is limited. So much focus today in Hollywood seems to be writing great, compelling scripts. The more original the better obviously, which is sometimes a daunting challenge. To write the next best TV and film scripts it's a good study aid to read other professional scripts, some of which that have been used while others haven't. This shows writers which methods or formulas work or how to avoid pitfalls and blandness.The links below have a database of produced screenplays and TV show scripts. There are helpful resources and guides on the pages as well.