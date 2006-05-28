Keeping the writing juices flowing all the time remains a constant struggle between mind and matter. Examining life and the many experiences you've encountered alone or shared with others can spur great stories. Thinking about specific situations and how frustrated, tired, sad, depressed, happy, irritated, or uncomfortable you felt can help develop a basis for a main character. Taking the first step in creating an inspirational literature piece can be done through recollection of a past event or real life occurrence.Many authors today are relying on their personal experiences in preparation for a novel. Sometimes they get ideas from previous jobs, family, community events, business acquaintances, local crimes, and daily routines such as frequenting a coffee shop or exercising at the gym. There are so many intriguing yet often disturbing people you meet or even know, who have traits and mannerisms so distinct that fictional characters can be fleshed out from them. Attitudes, tone of voice, body language, habits (good or bad), mood, personality, demeanor, and verbal and physical expression all contribute to the being of a character.There is so much a writer can learn just through observation. Watching how a person behaves on a regular basis gives an indication of type of a person they are in life. When developing a story you can figure out whether this character you're basing from someone in real life is going to a hero or villian. Coming up with an original, fascinating story idea isn't as simple as merely looking out your bedroom window into your backyard. Occasionally waiting for a decisive factor to trigger a whole concept or plan works best for most writers. You never know, inspiration could right around the corner at any time too. Keep the writing spirit alive!