Becoming an accomplished writer with credits and a polished portfolio is becoming a more daunting challenge these days. There are so many frauds and scam artists roaming around in the literary world trying to deceive the innocent and gullible. The way these individuals practice business is not only unethical, but also corrupt. They advertise job opportunities that are fake and always have a catch. No one likes to do business with liars. The thing that gets me is these scammers think honest, everyday people will pay them an upfront fee to write for them.Obviously, writers aren't providing literary material or content for them. They're just being robbed senselessly. Warning others about underminded practices from an unidentifiable or unknown business helps in avoiding them falling into the same traps. It will also work to put an end to such malpractice and shut down schemers. Before submitting any writing to an unfamiliar or new publisher it's a good idea to check postings on writing forums and sites.All the latest news on publishing frauds and scandals can be found at the following link: