Usually I'm not one to indulge in breakdowns or analysis of movie, but after watching (finally got around to watching it on DVD) the forementioned movie it's well worth discussing. Glory Road is about the 1965 Texas Western college basketball team who won the NCAA championship. The coach, Don Haskins who's white, played by Josh Lucas started 5 black players in the final game of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats. Throughout the film Texas Western is viewed as a underdog who can't succeed and wins games on a fluke.Going back to the '60s, several issues and conflicts are interwined with the true story: segregation, racism, and social values and customs. It gave the movie so much raw emotion and energy. The historical revisitation to a time where black people weren't accepted or liked in the South added to the stakes and heightened the tension. The confrontation between whites and blacks showed glimpses of the past, the edgy relationships between the two groups.From a performance and talent standpoint white athletes were considered superior to all other minorities. At the end of the movie, Kentucky gets upset, expecting to win their 5th consecutive NCAA title. Finally Coach Haskins who college basketball thought was a joke leads his team to victory, overcoming all odds, obstacles, and pressures. From there Texas Western as well as black athletes in general started to receive the credit and recognition they deserved. I recommend watching Glory Road for anyone who enjoys a good drama or wants to relive the '60s. I give this movie 5 stars!