Welcome!
What makes a great comical character
Since I began writing and reading fiction I've always enjoyed true funny characters. Whether it's a lead or supporting character it doesn't matter to me. I like to entertain and be entertained. The traits of a well-developed comedic character in a story catch readers' immediate attention. They want to find out more about this character and what he or she will do next. Putting a comical character in a unfamiliar place or awkward situation heightens the hilarity.
For example in the movie the Ringer, Johnny Knoxville is convinced to rigg the Special Olympics by his shady uncle. There Knoxville's character, Jeffy (who he lies about from the get go) is completely out of place. He doesn't know how to act or what to say around all the real mentally challenged participants or the counselors. Everything he goes through to try to win the Special Olympics is amusing and funny. In end he lets another participant win the contest, admitting he is a fraud.
Key characteristics of a great comical character are: mannerisms, emotion, physcial movements (slaptick, etc.) mimicry, voice tone, facial expressions, wittiness, retrack of exposition (about their past), and natural abilities. The more known about a character the more memorable or enduring that character can be to an audience. Reading comedy sketches, scripts, or shorts can help in fleshing out inventive comedic characters. The important part is to be original and not duplicate another's writer unique character.
Quick note: Below is a link to a screenplay contest for feature length films:
http://www.filmmakers.com/contests/2006/
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home